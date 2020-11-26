Two deadly shootings within a couple of hours of each other has kept Atlanta homicide detectives busy on Thanksgiving Day.

The latest fatal shooting happened at 1572 Hardee Street N.E. Gunshots rang out around 6:40 p.m. Atlanta police officers arrived to find a man who had been shot to the head. Police confirmed he was deceased.

The investigation remains active to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No information was released in regard to a suspect. Homicide detectives were called to the scene. Information at this time remains preliminary.

The fatal shooting happened approximately 90 minutes after a separate shooting which killed a man on Carver Drive in NW Atlanta.