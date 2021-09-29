SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — The South Fulton Police Department is investigating a homicide near Butner Road and Springbox Drive.
The police department says a man was shot and killed at the above location. A person of interest has also been detained.
At this time, there is no other information.
MAP OF THE AREA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.