CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46) - Clayton County police officers responded to a shooting call Friday night. They found a victim shot to death. Police described the victim as an adult male.
Preliminary information showed the suspect ran from the location of the crime and may have known the victim.
The shooting happened on Peartree Lane in a subdivision situated between Taylor and Flint River roads, west of Jonesboro.
Clayton County Police Department are investigating the case. Follow CBS46 News for further developments as information is released.
