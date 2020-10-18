ATLANTA (CBS46) - A man has died from being shot outside the nightclub Compound in Atlanta Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. outside 1075 Brady Avenue NW.
Atlanta police officers arrived to find a man shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.
The victim was first identified as 39-year-old Tyrome Johnson, however, detectives later learned Sunday that Tyrome Johnson was a false name, as well as the age. The victim's true name was Andre Pierce. He was 35.
A preliminary investigation showed Pierce was leaving Compound when he was shot. Police have not released information on a suspect at this time. The investigation continues.
