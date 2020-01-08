Man shot, killed on Metro Atlanta sidewalk

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46)-- A man shot outside a local retail center Wednesday afternoon has died.
College Park police officers found 44-year-old Xavier Turner on a sidewalk outside a business at 2690 Godby Road. The shooting happened after 5 p.m. Turner was taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Suspects were initially on foot when they approached Turner outside a business and shot him, according to College Park Police Chief Ferman Williford. The suspects left the scene in a black Nissan SUV. Police believe there may be up to three suspects involved in this shooting.
No arrests have been made, not has a motive been provided by police at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.
