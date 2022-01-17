ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police Department says a man was shot around 10 p.m. Jan. 15 on William H. Borders Drive NE near the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park.
APD says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, it is not known why he was shot or who shot him.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MAP OF THE AREA
