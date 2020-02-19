STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb county investigators are combing a murder scene for clues in Stone Mountain.
Investigators said a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station located at the intersection of Central Dr. and N Hairston Rd. just after 6 pm Wednesday.
Investigators told CBS46 News the victim is a man in his 30s. They believe the victim and an unknown suspect were involved in some sort of altercation before shots were fired.
Investigators said the victim suffered one gun wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Right now officials have no leads on the suspect who fled the scene. They are looking for nearby surveillance footage in hopes learning a description of the suspect.
At the moment police aren’t releasing the victim's identity.
