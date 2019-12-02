ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body managed to drive himself away from the scene before being discovered less than a mile away.
HAPPENING NOW: @Atlanta_Police are investigating a shooting at a Valero gas station in SW Atlanta. More details at 11pm on @cbs46 #apd #atlantapolice #breakingnews #cbs46 #atlanta pic.twitter.com/7YDb5thUt0— Aiun Nettles (@godfamilytravel) December 3, 2019
Atlanta Police received a shots fired call around 8:55 p.m. from the area of 1900 Alison Court SW Monday. When they arrived the suspect and victim were nowhere to be found. Police canvassed the area and were able to locate the victim in a car in the 1900 block of of DeLowe Drive SW.
He was alert and conscious at the time of being located and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Investigators are working to determine what lead up to the shooting. A suspect is still not in custody.
