BIBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was shot several times after attending a party early Saturday morning.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened on Thomas Street in Bibb County.
Police say a 27-year-old man from Macon got into an altercation with another man who was armed. The suspect allegedly shot the victim several times and then fled the scene. The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Antonio Marquez Chapman.
The man was immediately transported to a nearby hospital; he was reported in stable condition.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500
