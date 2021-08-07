ATLANTA, Ga. (CS46) -- Police are investigating how a man was shot on Campbellton Road Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:53 p.m., officers responded to 2328 Campbellton Road Southwest in reference to a person shot.
When they arrived, officers located the suspect, a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.
There is no suspect information at this time as investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.