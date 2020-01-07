ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are trying to find the person who shot a passenger inside an Uber vehicle on a busy interstate.
Police said the shooting happened near the 85 south exit ramp to 75 north in Midtown.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said a group of guys got into an Uber after leaving the Diamond Club in Atlanta on Northside Drive in Buckhead.
According to police, the twenty-one-year-old man was shot, jumped out of the Uber vehicle, and ran in the opposite direction of traffic on the 85 south exit ramp to 75 north in Midtown. The other passengers inside of the Uber vehicle also jumped out and ran.
The Uber driver continued driving after the victim and other passengers jumped out of the vehicle, police said. The driver stopped at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown on 14th Street.
Police said the victim was shot by someone inside of the vehicle multiple times and is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.