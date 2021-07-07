ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a man while he was driving on the Downtown Connector. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:20 a.m.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, officers received a report of a person in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle on I-75/85 SB near 10th Street.
“Shortly after that, a vehicle accident was reported on I-20 near Gresham Rd. At the traffic crash scene, Dekalb County Police officers learned that one of the vehicles had been involved in the shooting incident on I-75/85,” police said in a statement.
TRAFFIC ALERT! Delays on I-20 east at Gresham Road in DeKalb Co. due to crash. Live updates now on #WakeUpATL pic.twitter.com/bdXsTlTAoR— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) July 6, 2021
The driver, who was shot multiple times, was rushed to an area hospital before officers arrived at the wreck.
Officers were not able to speak to the victim at the hospital due to the severity of his injuries. A police spokesperson said the man was last listed in stable condition.
The is the latest in a string of highway shootings in metro Atlanta.
On June 2, College Park police reported two people were fatally shot during a road rage incident on I-285E near Riverdale Road.
On May 9th, CBS46 obtained an exclusive video showing a road rage shooting near the Mercedes Benz Stadium. A woman was shot during that incident.
On May 14, CBS46 covered another road rage shooting that happened in Atlanta on I-20 West near the 285 on-ramp. At last check, those shootings remain under investigation.
Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
