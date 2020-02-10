CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man is recovering after being shot while trying to sell a pair of tennis shoes on an online app.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Hidden Falls Mobile Home Park on Bells Ferry Road in Acworth around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found 24 year-old Diamond Fane of Kennesaw lying on the floor with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.
Deputies say Fane was trying to sell a pair of tennis shoes and was set to meet up with a buyer when the shooting occurred. He was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.
It was determined the suspect fled in a gold Infiniti which was later found abandoned off of Wooten Lake Rd. in Cobb County. Fane told police that a black male suspect took his shoes and then shot him. No further description of the suspect could be provided.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.