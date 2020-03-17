ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are searching for the person who fatally shot a man near the 200 block of Thornton Street.
The shooting happened Monday just after 7 p.m. at the Arthur B. Langford Jr. Park in southwest Atlanta.
According to Atlanta police, the victim was shot after an argument with the suspect.
Police said the victim is approximately 50-years-old.
Police are speaking to witnesses and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.