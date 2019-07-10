ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police were called to a person shoot call Wednesday evening just after 7 in the area of near Greenbriar Mall.
When officers arrived to the 2700 block of Greenbriar Parkway SW, they discovered the victim was being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital by his mother. The victim's mother managed to flag down Grady EMS while en route to the hospital, as a result, her son was transported by first responders.
At this time, APD does not have a suspect description, nor do they know what lead up to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
