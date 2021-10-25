ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say a man was shot around 9 p.m. Oct. 25 near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Mason Turner Road in northwest Atlanta.
Police say that the man was shot and he was transported to Grady Hospital in serious condition.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been arrested. Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
