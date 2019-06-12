ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An unidentified male was shot Wednesday night in the 700 block of Cascade Ave. SW.
Zone 4 officers responded to the shooting where they found the victim alert and breathing. At this time, police do not a suspect description, nor do they know the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.