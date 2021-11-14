ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man is in the hospital Sunday after police say he was shot by another man at the Exxon gas station on the 3000 block of Jonesboro Road.
Police say around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, they found a man who had been shot.
CBS46 News learned on the scene a man pulled into the gas station with a flat tire, and the victim, who was in the parking lot offered to help.
The preliminary investigation found that the victim and the suspect had been in some sort of dispute when the suspect allegedly shot the man.
The victim was taken to the hospital, however, his condition is unknown at this time. Atlanta Police only say he is stable at this time.
There is no information on who the suspect is, and no description has been provided. The investigation is ongoing.
