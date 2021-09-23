ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are looking for two males after a shooting this morning at 740 Morosgo Drive NE.
Police say they found a man who appeared to have been shot upon arrival. He was alert and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.
Officers were told that two males fired at the gunshot victim for unknown reasons and then ran away.
Investigators are trying to locate the shooters and determine the motive.
