DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a sports bar.
Officers responded to a shooting at "The Spot Sports Bar and Grill" on Flat Shoals Parkway around midnight Thursday. A man was found shot in the parking lot of the business.
No details have been released regarding motive and possible suspect. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, condition unknown.
Continue to follow CBS46.com for the latest details on this developing story.
