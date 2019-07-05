ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting in Southwest Atlanta left one man injured early Friday morning.
The victim told Police that he was standing in front of a store on the 700 block of Cascade Avenue when the driver of a gray sedan approached the him and started firing.
The suspect then fled the scene and the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
According to APD, the victim is alert and conscious. Police are investigating the shooting.
