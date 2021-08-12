MARRIETA, Ga. (CBS46) -- According to Marietta Police, they received a 911 call at 8:05 this morning reporting someone was shot at The Motel 6 on Delk Road.
When they got to the scene, they found a 38-year-old black man shot in front of room 503.
He was taken to Wellstar Health System in Kennesaw.
Caution tape, police and crime scene investigators are working to gather details on what led up to the crime.
Police said they do not know if the initial call was from the victim or a bystander.
A resident, who said he saw the victim bleeding out and called the police, said, “ Even with me calling the police… regardless of my background I don’t know that man from a can of paint but If I see you bleeding out if I can save your life… I’m going to save your life."
He continued his sentiments:
That’s what it all boils down to… it doesn’t matter if it was a white man Mexican, Asian all that matters to me is as long as I can save your life. Because at the end of the day I got an answer to him …higher power you feel me,” the resident explains.
The resident told CBS46 that violence is not new at the Motel6 on Delk Road, but nothing to this extent before.
The investigation is on going, stay tuned to the CBS46 app for updates
