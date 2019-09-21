GAINESVILLE, HALL Co (CBS46) -- The GBI released new information about the circumstances surrounding an officer involved shooting Friday in Gainesville.
They say that someone called 911 around 5pm, saying there was a man waiving a gun outside Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Surgical Associates. That's near the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Several Gainsville Police officers responded. They located the man, who has been identified as Adam Paul English, 21.
The GBI says that English did not comply with verbal commands from the officers. Two officers shot him multiple times. Officers did render aid, but English died at the hospital.
The GBI Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy, and the GBI will continue its independent investigation of the incident.
previous story: Suspect in officer-involved shooting dead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.