Man shot to death after argument escalates to gun violence in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) — An argument just after midnight turned deadly Friday morning when police responded to calls for a person shot in southwest Atlanta.
It happened at around 1:20 am near a gas station on Oak Street.
A preliminary investigation suggests two people began arguing and at some point that altercation escalated leaving a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The shooter, who remains at-large, is believed to be a man.
Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to call Crime Stoppers.
