ATLANTA (CBS46) — The MARTA Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on one of its platforms early Monday morning.
MPD tells CBS46 that the shooting took place on the eastbound platform at the Five Points Station just after 1 a.m. Monday.
The victim, who has been identified as Deontray White, 29, was shot one time and pronounced dead by the the Fulton County Medical Examiner.
MPD says they have an "ongoing investigation for the suspect," but we don't know any more about the suspect at this time.
MPD says it will release more information on the case as it becomes available.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and update it as soon as we get new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.