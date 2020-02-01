ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating a grocery store parking lot after an armed robbery that left one dead in Roswell.
Officers were dispatched around 12:50 p.m. after reports of an armed robbery in the parking lot of a Super Mercado on Alpharetta Street.
Upon arrival, police found a Hispanic man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
The victim was immediately transported a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities told CBS46 that the scene is still active, and the suspect has not been located at this time. Detectives are actively following all leads.
