ATLANTA (CBS460 -- A dispute ended in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta Thursday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m. Atlanta police responded to a person shot call at the Vanira Village Apartments on Vanira Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man deceased from a gunshot wound.
After further investigation, police reported that a dispute between the victim and a female acquaintance resulted in a shooting where he was shot.
Authorities say the woman is cooperating with officers as the investigation continues.
