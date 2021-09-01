FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police are investigating the shooting death of a man inside of his apartment building Tuesday.
Police say they responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Morrow Road and found the man laying in his bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police did not release suspect or motive information but say additional details will be forthcoming.
This story will be updated.
