Atlanta robbery investigators are working to find the man who shot another man during a robbery in Northwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened on November 26 around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex near the 800 block of Mayson Turner Road.
According to Atlanta police, a man approached another man in the stairway of the apartment complex.
During their encounter, the suspect robbed and shot the victim. The victim was shot in his leg and shoulder, police said.
Medical personnel arrived and rushed the victim to an area hospital.
On December 24, police released a surveillance photo of a possible suspect in the case.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
