ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the area Lee Street Monday evening.
The shooting occurred in the 1000 block just before 6 p.m., according to APD. The victim, a male, was shot in the arm and foot.
He was transported to an area hospital.
At this time, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.