ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out why a man was shot while driving in Midtown Atlanta early Friday morning.
Atlanta Police say the shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of North Avenue and Peachtree Street.
The victim told police he was driving through the intersection when a white BMW convertible pulled up next to him and a passenger started shooting.
The victim was struck twice in the arm. He was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
The victim told police he was unsure why he was targeted.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call Atlanta Police.
