ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Early Sunday morning an incident at an unauthorized party resulted in a man being shot in the chest in the 2400 block of Main Street NW.
When officers arrived at the scene at 3:43 a.m., the male victim was located while alert and breathing. He was transported to an area hospital.
The victim's mother told Atlanta Police her son was familiar with the shooter, but is uncertain of what lead to the shooting.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.