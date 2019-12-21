ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who attempted to break up an altercation early Saturday morning fell victim to a shooting.
Upon arrival to Cains Hill Place in northwest Atlanta, the victim told police that he and a group of friends were approached by another group which resulted in a quarrel.
During the fight, the victim attempted to break up the altercation and that’s when an unknown man fired a shot. In a matter of seconds, the group of men then fled the scene on foot.
According to officials, the victim’s friend transported him to Grady Hospital by private vehicle.
The victim was reported in stable condition. This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
