ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot during a confrontation with another man who was allegedly trying to break into his friend's car.
It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Ansley Square Plaza along Piedmont Road. Police say the man was sitting in his car with his friend when he noticed his friend's car, which was parked nearby, being broken into.
That's when the man apparently got out of his car and confronted the perpetrator who shot him and fled the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital and is reported to be stable.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
