Man shot while confronting gas station car thief

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police say a 21-year-old man from Riverdale was confronting thieves as they were breaking into his car when they unleashed a fury of bullets.
"Straight he shooting, the cooler, he hit the cooler, and broken glass," said a gas station attendant.
It happened at the Texaco on HWY 138 in Fayetteville on November 21 around 10 p.m. The gunmen pulled up to the victim's white Jeep and began stealing from the car.
The victim was inside the store at the time, noticed what was going on, and walked out of the store yelling. That's when he and other customers had to flee for their lives from the barrage of gunshots.
The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and had a book bag stolen.
Fayette County Sheriff Barry H. Babb says "It's never a good idea confronting criminals committing a crime because you never know what might happen."
Police are now hoping the public will recognize the vehicle used during the incident. The thieve's getaway car is described as dark in color, and is new model Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.