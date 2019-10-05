ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Early Saturday morning, police reported to a person shot call in southeast Atlanta.
Upon arrival, Atlanta Police found a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound on Jesse Hill Drive. He was reported alert and conscious at the scene.
The man told officers that he left a nightclub and was driving back home when another vehicle on the interstate began shooting towards him.
He also added that he then drove to Grady immediately after the shooting.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.