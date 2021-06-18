ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating another shooting on a metro Atlanta highway. It happened early Friday just after midnight on I-20 westbound near the Hamilton E. Holmes exit.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, the adult male driver told officers a black Lincoln sedan type of vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire. The victim was struck in the leg. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
A police spokesperson said investigators are working to determine if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was random.
The victim’s vehicle was hit by at least six bullets.
An Atlanta police spokesperson said these highway shootings need to stop.
On June 2, CBS46 reported on a double fatal highway shooting in College Park. That shooting happened on I-285 eastbound near the Riverdale Road exit.
On May 14, Atlanta police said a man was shot on I-20 westbound, near the I-285 on-ramp in Fulton County. At the time of that shooting, police said road rage may have been the motive.
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-285 northbound near the Church Street exit.
On March 5, Gwinnett County police reported Houston rapper, Corey Detiege, 33, was fatally shot on I-85 southbound near the Jimmy Carter exit. On that same day, Clayton County police said they were investigating a separate highway shooting on I-75 southbound near the Mount Zion Road exit that left a man shot in the head.
Anyone with any information on these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
