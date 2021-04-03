A driver suffered from a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon while driving on I-20 in Atlanta.
Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a person shot call on the eastbound lane of I-20 near the I-75/85 ramp. Upon arrival, they found a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle.
After further investigation, it was revealed that the victim was involved in a traffic dispute with another driver in a white Nissan Maxima, police reported.
The man told officers that during the incident the suspect fired several shots at his vehicle. Authorities transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was reported in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
