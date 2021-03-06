DeKalb police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that happened on I-285 around 4 a.m.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a local gas station in reference to a person shot.
When units arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot graze.
The victim, who police said is in his mid-40s, said he was driving on I-285 when an unknown vehicle pulled next to him and fired several shots.
The man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and he is expected to survive, police said.
This highway shooting comes as both Gwinnett and Clayton counties investigate highway shootings that happened Friday morning.
On Friday, Gwinnett County police said Houston rapper Chucky Trill was fatally shot as he drove on I-85 south near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
Also on Friday, Clayton County police said they are investigating a shooting that left a man injured as he drove on 75 south near Mt. Zion Road.
Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
