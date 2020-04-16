ATLANTA (CBS46)—Fulton County police are working to get details surrounding a shooting which led to several people being detained in Atlanta.
According to a police spokesperson, a group of guys were in the car somewhere in Fulton Co.’s jurisdiction.
The car was later shot up by someone, striking one of the passengers in the vehicle.
The driver rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and dropped off the victim at the emergency room.
There’s no word on the person’s condition.
Moments later, Atlanta police units pulled the vehicle over at the RaceTrac on Piedmont Road in northeast Atlanta.
Police said a large amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
