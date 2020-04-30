ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a man inside of a park in northeast Atlanta.
According to police, the shooting happened Wednesday in the area of Central Park located at 400 Merritts Avenue.
Police said units responded to a person shot call around 1:45 a.m. and located a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim told officers he was supposed to meet a friend at the park when he heard gunfire. Moments later, he noticed he was shot in the leg.
He said he did not see who fired the shots and he was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police say.
Police said the victim was also cited for possession of marijuana and being in the park after closing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
