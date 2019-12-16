ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to track down the person who shot a man early Monday morning.
The shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m., near the 200 block of Auburn Avenue in Northeast Atlanta.
Police responded to the scene and located a 59-year-old man shot at least two times.
Paramedics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest.
According to police, it appeared the man may have been asleep in his vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police also found evidence the victim was living in his vehicle.
Detectives are reviewing area surveillance cameras, and officers do not have a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
