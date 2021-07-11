ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man told police he was shot while sleeping early Sunday morning.
Around 3:34 a.m., officers responded to a person shot at 2360 MLK Jr. Dr. Upon arrival, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the foot.
An early investigation found the victim was sleeping at the scene when the suspect drove up in his vehicle, exited and then shot the victim. The suspect fled the location.
The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.