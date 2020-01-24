ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are looking for the person who shot a man near the entrance of an apartment complex.
The shooting happened early Friday morning at The Villages of Castleberry Hill on McDaniel Road in southwest Atlanta.
The victim told police he was pulling into the complex and a white car bumped his car.
The victim told police he got out of his car to look at the damage, and someone in the white car began shooting at him.
The man was shot in the leg and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not made any arrest and detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
