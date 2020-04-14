ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are trying to find the person who shot a man while he was walking from a convenience store in northwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened late Monday night on Fairburn Road, near Martin Luther King Drive.
Police said a man was walking home from the convenience store when he was shot in the shoulder.
The man was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police have not arrested anyone, but they believe the shooting happened as a result of a dispute between the victim and another person over the weekend.
Atlanta police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
