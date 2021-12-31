ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Atlanta early Friday morning.
At approximately 5:05 a.m., Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 761 Sydney Marcus Blvd. When they arrived, officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound, and a woman who appeared to have been grazed.
Police said that it appears that the incident was a result of a verbal altercation that escalated to gunfire; however, investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
