GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for a man who snatched money from a cash register at a business on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Peachtree Corners on Tuesday.
Surveillance video shows the man wait nearby while the employee completes a transaction with another customer. When the cash drawer opened, he reached over the counter, grabbed the money and ran.
He got away in a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado that police say was recently carjacked in Chamblee. The vehicle’s license plate number is CIZ6273.
Anyone with information can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or www.stopcrimeATL.com.
