BARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies in Bartow County are searching for a man who they say is considered to be armed and dangerous.
On Tuesday around 8:50 p.m. deputies were called to investigate a home on Mountain View Road in Acworth after reports of an intoxicated man in the area. Authorities say 39-year-old Justin Ray Green, who was living in an outside building on the property, reported to have been intoxicated, acting disorderly, and discharging a firearm at the time of the call.
When they arrived to the scene, Green allegedly fired multiple shots at deputies and then fled into a wooded area behind the home.
Authorities reported that both Green and deputies exchanged gunfire during the incident; however, they were not able to locate Green.
Not only does Green have outstanding warrants for his arrest from a prior incident, he is also wanted for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called to investigate the incident.
Authorities say Green is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Please contact 911 if you see or know the whereabouts of Justin Ray Green and do not approach him.
