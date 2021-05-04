BUTTS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a person of interest following a grocery store shooting in Butts County.
The Jackson Police Department, Butts County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are searching for Justin Tyler Davenport after a domestic related shooting at the Ingles in Jackson.
Davenport was last seen behind the Masonic Lodge beside Ingles, investigators reported.
Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. If you know of his whereabouts or see this person, please call 770-775-8232 or dial 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.