CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – The Clayton County Police Department Code Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a man they say is believed to have dumped more than 100,000 tires around the county.
According to the CCPD, code enforcement officers had been investigating the dumping of the tires in various locations since 2017. Officers said after interviewing witnesses, they discovered Donald Deon Leverette, 35, would pay other people to rent U-Haul trucks using their identities and then he would use the truck.
Police said once Leverette had control of the truck, he would dump the tires throughout the county. The county said it has issued warrants for Leverette’s arrest on two felony counts.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Leverette, you’re asked to call Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747.
